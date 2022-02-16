Football rumours: European clubs signal their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

What the papers say

Amid widespread speculation that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United in the near future as the club underperform in the Premier League, The Sun reports Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma are showing interest in the 37-year-old.

West Ham are manoeuvring against Liverpool’s approach for their 25-year-old forward Jarrod Bowen, according to the Evening Standard. The Hammers will soon begin talks with Bowen to draw up a new summer contract in an attempt to keep him at London Stadium.

Liverpool are interested in Jarrod Bowen but West Ham do not want him to leave (Adam Davy/PA)

The Guardian reports that Manchester City have bid £5.5million plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro’s teenage winger Savio. But the 17-year-old Brazil player is also being chased by Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Man Utd ‘lining up Ramy Bensebaini transfer move' https://t.co/yF93u3rZls— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 15, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips: The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder is being monitored by Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle, according to 90min.

Jules Kounde: Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea are now focused on the 23-year-old Sevilla defender following other transfer failures.