What the papers say

Manchester United will be looking to reinforce their defence over the summer and will be looking to Napoli’s KalidouKoulibaly as a solution, the Daily Express reports. The Senegal international was also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, but the Ligue 1 side have opted not to pursue their interest.

Ryan Fraser is wanted by Crystal Palace, reports the Daily Express. The winger, currently on the books of Bournemouth, would prefer a move to Tottenham but Jose Mourinho does not think the 26-year-old is ready for a top six club.

Arsenal are looking to ManuelAkanji to solve their defensive woes, with the Dortmund man subject of the Gunners’ interest since January, reports the Sun. The paper adds that the club will look to spend around £25m on the Swiss international.

Nuno Mendes has caught the eye of Manchester United, after Nani recommended the Sporting Lisbon left-back as one to watch for the future, according to the Daily Star.

Wolves are said to be one of a number of clubs keen on Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer, with Leicester and Everton also keen on the 22-year-old, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Social media round-up

Watford in transfer row over Papa Gueye and accused of giving him medical a year before he signed https://t.co/v11e0OQTzH— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 21, 2020

Sergio Aguero eyed by Inter as Lautaro Martinez replacement with star 'unhappy' at Man Cityhttps://t.co/MEeYamyPp3pic.twitter.com/6GCkHWmCf6— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 21, 2020

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Manchester United and Arsenal are tempted by the French defender with Barcelona willing to accept £27m, reports Sport.

Miralem Pjanic: Chelsea are keen on the Juventus midfielder, but the 30-year-old is not interested in a move to the Premier League, says Mundo Deportivo.

Adrien Rabiot: Everton and Arsenal are both looking to put in a bid for the 25-year-old, according to Le10Sport.