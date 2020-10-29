What the papers say

Manchester United are considering swooping for AC Milan’s Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and has reached an impasse in contract talks with the Serie A club. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for more attacking drive after missing out on Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele last summer, and United are set to try to overcome Calhanoglu’s preference for staying in Italy by drastically increasing his wages.

Liverpool have moved closer to signing Bayern Munich’s David Alaba after the defender’s talks with the German giants collapsed, according to Bild. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive ranks after Virgil Van Dijk’s long-term ACL injury. The 28-year-old Alaba is out of contract with Bayern next year.

Sheffield United’s John Lundstram looks set for a move (Alex Livesey/PA)

John Lundstram looks set to leave Sheffield United, with Burnley and Crystal Palace waiting, Sky Sports reports. The 26-year-old English midfielder is said to looking for options after contract talks with the Blades broke down. Burnley are said to have the front-runners, while Rangers are also said to be interested.

Manchester United are in the hunt for Ajax’s 18-year-old Ryan Gravenberch, according to the Daily Mirror. The young midfielder has caught the eye with four goals and three assists in 19 games for the Dutch club. United may face competition from Barcelona and Juventus for Gravenberch’s signature.

Jack Wilshere could be off to the USA (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jack Wilshere is considering his options, including a move to the US, as he searches to find a club, Sky Sports reports. The 28-year-old former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder says he is also open to moving to Spain, Italy and Germany, but says Major League Soccer is another option. Wilshere’s contract with West Ham was terminated by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reiss Nelson: The 20-year-old midfielder is determined to nail down a regular place in Arsenal’s starting side after insisting on staying despite the club wanting to send him out on loan this season, The Independent reports.

Shkodran Mustafi wants to stay at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Shkodran Mustafi: The 28-year-old defender says he wants to stay at Arsenal, despite reports he has rejected a new contract offer, the Daily Express reports.

Lionel Messi: The 33-year-old is set to stay at Barcelona after the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu, The Daily Telegraph reports.