Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Newcastle have won the race to sign Tottenham full-back Danny Rose and will wrap up a loan deal to sign him on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

With Dries Mertens‘s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Napoli forward has emerged as a target for Chelsea, the Guardian says.

Belgium v Scotland – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group I – King Baudouin Stadium

Dries Mertens (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have made an approach for Hertha Berlin’s Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou, the Daily Express reports.

Sporting Lisbon’s Portugal midfielder Miguel Luis could be set to join Rangers on loan, writes the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Richarlison: Everton are adamant that Richarlison is not for sale, despite a reported  £85million offer from Barcelona, and plan to build their team around the Brazilian, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Goodison Park

Everton’s Richarlison celebrates scoring a goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Emre Can: Former Liverpool player Can is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, after agreeing to take a pay cut to leave Juventus, the Daily Mail reports.

Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid have refused to offer Paris St-Germain more than 15m euros (£12.6million) for Cavani, says French publication Le Parisien.