Trending

Football rumours: Utd midfielder who can’t ‘make an impact’ offered up to rivals

By published

Manchester United v Young Boys – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Old Trafford
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.

Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is also being monitored by West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (right) looks on as Tanguy Ndombele is substituted off during the Emirates FA Cup third round match last Sunday. (John Watson/PA)

Following Tanguy Ndombele‘s disastrous last appearance for Tottenham which saw him booed off by fans, the Spurs are looking to offload the French midfielder. The Mirror writes that the club wants to ship out the 25-year-old “Tottenham misfit” but will face difficulty finding anyone in Spain or France who can meet the midfielder’s £200,000-a-week deal.

The Mirror also writes that Arsenal’s list of targets has grown to seven.  So far the wishlist includes Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31 and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. It comes after manager Mikel Artera’s falling out with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and the “seemingly imminent” departure of forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30.

Social media round-up

See more
See more

Players to watch

Fabian Ruiz: Manchester United are currently in a good position to move on signing the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder, Italian outlet La Republica reports.

Marcus Rashford: The Red Devils are also planning to prioritise a new contract for the 24-year-old forward, according to ESPN.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1