Forster heroics best goalkeeping display I’ve ever seen, says Celtic’s Ajer

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer admits the pressure might have got to them at Hampden.

But the Norwegian was a relieved man after Fraser Forster produced the best goalkeeping display he has ever seen to clinch the Betfred Cup with a 1-0 victory over Rangers.

Forster saved an Alfredo Morelos penalty as well as a string of other efforts from the Colombian after earlier making a stunning stop to prevent Ryan Jack’s long-range effort reaching the top corner.

Celtic survived a red card for right-back Jeremie Frimpong to record their 10th consecutive domestic trophy and Ajer was happy to win without being anywhere near their best.

“We weren’t great but you know how it is in a cup final, all the pressure is on us,” the centre-back said.

“We knew that before the game so we didn’t really manage to play our game.

“Luckily we have a goalkeeper who is just unbelievable. It’s probably the best performance I have seen from a goalkeeper, he saved every single shot, even the penalty was just fantastic. We really needed him.”

The 21-year-old added: “I never have a doubt in this team. We go out every single game wanting to win and we know, especially for a cup final, the fans will be behind us.

“You have to accept that Rangers played a really good game as well. They were pressing us high up the park and we didn’t really manage to get out.

“But we got away from the pressure and won the final so we are happy.”

Rangers will need to brush off the psychological blow of Sunday’s game with their Europa League fate being determined on Thursday, while Celtic have already reached the knockout stages ahead of their trip to Cluj.

But Ajer does not believe the outcome of the Hampden clash will have a lasting effect on the Ladbrokes Premiership title race.

“I don’t think we need a morale boost,” he said.

“We go into every single game playing for this massive club knowing that there is pressure. We are just happy to achieve what we want to achieve so far in the season but we know there are so many games coming up.

“Both clubs want to win whatever they play. They play a huge European game on Thursday and we play another one as well, so both clubs know that they have to bounce back quickly.”