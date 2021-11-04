FPL tips: Are Vieira’s Eagles set to fly into your FPL squad?

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have quietly been putting in some encouraging performances recently, but does their win against Manchester City signal it is time to start backing his players?

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – suggests now may be as good a time as any.

Guaita in goal

While Norwich’s Tim Krul does well in our Transfer score for cost, ownership and fixture difficulty, and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy has form behind him, Palace’s Vicente Guaita has strings to his bow also.

Guaita comes in at just £4.5m while upcoming fixtures against Wolves, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds help contribute to a Transfer Score of 57.

The 34-year-old has made three or more saves on seven occasions in the league this season, earning extra points in the process, while he ended a run of games without a clean sheet during his side’s win against the champions in GW10.

At 6.5 per cent ownership Guaita represents a potential differential pick too, but managers may need to see more regular clean sheets before they part with their budget.

Try Tyrick

In defence, Tyrick Mitchell scores 62 on our Transfer Score, and at £4.5m he represents another affordable option.

At just 0.9 per cent ownership, Mitchell is a genuine differential already, especially having played in every single league game so far.

Recent gameweeks show he has potential for more than appearance points too – an assist against Newcastle in GW9 and a clean sheet in GW10 have added 13 FPL points to his tally.

Palace ended a run of four draws with their surprise victory at City, and will hope to add more clean sheets and more points against favourable opposition in the coming weeks.

He’s electric

In GW10 Conor Gallagher may have put in the best performance in Manchester by a Gallagher since Noel and Liam peppered the charts in the 1990s.

The 21-year-old Palace midfielder scores 61 on our Transfer Score, a goal and an assist against City helping him to 13 FPL points.

Gallagher registered 49.5 Creativity and 34 Threat at the Etihad – he ranks highly for both metrics among midfielders in the division, impressive for a player with a £5.7m price tag.

The England Under-21 international is starting to attract attention with an ownership of 9.5 per cent, so may not be considered a differential pick for much longer.

Benteke back?

Christian Benteke scored 19 goals in the 2012-13 season, and while his recent efforts only hint at that sort of form, the promise may be enough to persuade some to back him.

The £6.3m forward scored a goal in GW8 and GW9 against Arsenal and Newcastle respectively, adding 14 FPL points as a result and helping his side to two draws.

He scores 60 on our Transfer Score, higher than any other forward ahead of GW11, low ownership (1.1 per cent) and cost sweetening the deal.

Benteke managed 10 goals last season – if Vieira’s side add wins to their form, the 30-year-old may break double figures once again.