FPL tips: The tide must turn for Firmino and Sterling

Managers looking to buck the late-season trend in Fantasy Premier League could turn to several big-name players who look to be “due” a goal.

By looking at which players have taken the most shots since last finding the net (minimum five goals scored this season), we can pick out those who are getting the chances to contribute.

The leading teams in the Premier League are well represented, starting with a player desperate to rediscover his scoring form as his team chase a European place.

Firm favourite

Roberto Firmino is due a goal before the end of the season (PA graphic)

Roberto Firmino is often overshadowed among Liverpool’s feared front-line, particularly since this season’s addition of Diogo Jota.

The Brazilian has not scored in the league since gameweek 20, a 3-1 win over Tottenham in late January, but has started all bar three games since and has attempted 25 shots in that time – four more than any other player in our sample.

Jota, interestingly, also cracks the top 10 with 14 attempts since his last goal – just four games ago. A £7million midfielder for fantasy purposes, the former Wolves man remains worthy of interest.

Silver for Sterling

Raheem Sterling attempts a shot on goal in the Manchester derby (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is alone in second on the list with 21 shots since last scoring against Arsenal back in gameweek 25.

The England international has been in and out of Pep Guardiola’s team in that time, with four starts and one substitute appearance. He has only one assist in that time as well, so picking him at £11.1m requires a leap of faith, but the opportunities have been there and he ranks third in FPL Threat among midfielders.

Everton forward Richarlison and Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka are the only other players in the selection to record 20 shots since last scoring – the latter is a £5.1m bargain with the potential to increase his recent output.

Don’t bail on Bruno

Bruno Fernandes, left, goes for goal against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just behind Sterling in those Threat rankings is Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes, who also rounds out the top five in our chart of those due a goal.

The Portugal international has recently dipped below his high standards and is struggling to justify his £11m FPL price tag but with 18 shots since scoring against City six games ago, and having rediscovered his scoring touch in the Europa League rout of Roma, do not count him out just yet. United, of course, also have a rearranged game against Liverpool to fit into their FPL schedule.

Leicester, in third, provide two of our top 10 in midfielders James Maddison (16 shots) and Youri Tielemans (13), while Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore is alongside Jota on 14.

Also on that mark is the only player from outside the top half of the Premier League table, Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid. His last goal came against West Brom way back in gameweek 21 but he may yet get a sniff to add to his five goals this term.