FPL: Whose FPL value rose the most during the 2021-22 season?

With all 38 gameweeks now complete, we can see which Premier League players’ FPL prices rose the most during the course of the season.

Value goes up and down depending on player popularity among FPL managers in the transfer market – the more managers sign a player during the season, the higher their value rises.

Players whose values rose the most from their base price then can be said to have exceeded expectations – so which PL stars shone brighter than we thought they would this season?

Joao Cancelo + £1.2m

(Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo saw his price rise from £6million to £7.2m by gameweek 25, thanks to a goal and eight assists up to that point.

The full-back’s value dipped a little before recovering to £7.2m where it stayed until the end of the season.

Cancelo finished the campaign as the top-ranked defender for Threat, the metric by which the FPL measures the quality of chances a player enjoys, and was one of only five players to score more than 200 FPL points.

Son Heung-min + £1.2m

(Nigel French/PA)

Son Heung-min also saw his price rise by £1.2m, starting at £10m and reaching £11.2m only in the final gameweek of the season.

The midfielder waltzed into many FPL teams in recent weeks thanks to 10 goals and three assists in the nine games leading up to GW38.

Those outstanding attacking numbers saw Son return double figure scores six times in his last 10 games, finishing with a brace and 12 points against Norwich.

Reece James + £1m

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea’s Reece James was in and out of the team because of injury during the 2021-22 season, but still left his mark, with a £1m price rise the proof.

The full-back went from £5.5m to £6.3m between GW9 and GW14, a run of three goals, two assists and three clean sheets in four gameweeks propelling him to FPL stardom.

By GW38 his value had reached £6.5m thanks to a couple of assists, adding another in GW38 to take his total for the season to five goals and nine assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold + £0.9m

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third highest number of FPL points this season (208) and was by a distance the most expensive defender by GW38.

Starting at £7.5m he rose to £8.5m by GW24 after three assists in five games, before dropping to £8.4m when his attacking returns dried up.

That said, the Liverpool right-back still finished the campaign as the top-scoring player in the league for Creativity, the metric used by the FPL to measure the quality of chance a player provides others with.

Diogo Jota + £0.8m

(John Walton/PA)

TAA’s club colleague Diogo Jota surprised many by replacing Roberto Firmino as the third player in Liverpool’s attacking trio, but his price rise indicates what a success he has been.

Jota’s value rose from £7.5m to £8.5m by GW24, before dropping to £8.3m for an overall price rise of £0.8m.

With 15 goals and seven assists this term, he remained affordable for an in-form midfielder, with his best run of the season seeing him score six goals between GW12 and GW18.