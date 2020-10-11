Gary Holt pleased with Livingston’s second-half improvement against Alloa

Livingston boss Gary Holt praised his players for rising to his half-time challenge against Alloa in the Betfred Cup.

The Premiership side found themselves trailing at the break against Peter Grant’s Championship outfit, with Robert Thomson scrambling in a 31st-minute opener from close range.

After an uncharacteristically meek first 45 minutes, Holt demanded an increase in tempo and movement, and Alan Forrest and Josh Mullin responded by turning the game on its head with two goals within four minutes of the restart.

Forrest also rattled the crossbar as Livi secured a 2-1 triumph.

“I said to them at half-time that the tempo needed to be quicker,” said Holt.

“We needed to move the ball quicker and get people running beyond.

“When we did, we scored two very good goals and we could have had more.”

The result leaves Livi top of Betfred Cup Group H with two wins from two, sitting three points ahead of second-placed Alloa.

Holt added: “On the balance of play and chances, I think we deserved to win the game and it’s another good three points.”