Quickfire Quiz 29: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz – 90 seconds to answer 10 tricky football teasers.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

We have a vast catalogue of fun football quizzes for you to enjoy next, all brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with a couple of beasts in the shape of our Big Football Quiz of 2025 and our epic 100-part Big Badge Quiz.

You can show off your continental competition knowledge by naming every player with two or more Champions League titles since 1992 and every club to have reached the knock-out stage since 2000.

We want to know if you can name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s, the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history and Marcelo Bielsa's most played players too.

If visual memory is more your thing, let's see if you can identify these films and TV shows by the football shirts that appear in them before tackling our fiendish Premier League spot the ball challenge.

We have curated quizzes for fans of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, and a devilishly tough Newcastle United managers quiz that's bound to put you through your quizzing paces.

Finally, can you name every Everton player to go to a major international tournament with England since 2000? Of course you can. But let's check, just to be sure. Still want more? Sign up for our newsletter for more quizzes every single day!