Goalkeeper Danny Rogers will start for Kilmarnock against Celtic

Danny Rogers will start in goal for Kilmarnock against Celtic on Sunday after Alex Dyer was rocked by the news Jake Eastwood faces 12 weeks out.

The Sheffield United keeper only checked into Rugby Park two days before the opening day of the season but lasted just 45 minutes of his debut against Hibernian before suffering a thigh injury which will keep him out of action for three months.

Former Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona, meanwhile, could make his first appearance in blue and white against Neil Lennon’s team after signing on Thursday night.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor should recover from an ankle knock in time to face his former side.

Striker Leigh Griffiths is unavailable due to a calf strain.

Winger Mikey Johnston is still waiting on surgery to resolve a calf complaint.