Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie set to depart Rangers

Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie are set to depart Ibrox permanently after Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ruled out sending the duo back on loan.

Hull have opened talks with the club over a move for Docherty while Hibernian are in the early stages of discussions as they plan a swoop for fellow midfielder McCrorie.

Docherty spent the season before last at Shrewsbury, where he was named their player of the year.

But that was not enough to break back into Gerrard’s team and he was sent to Easter Road for the second half of last term.

McCrorie was also farmed out to Portsmouth last campaign but, like Docherty, has been unable to shift the likes of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo from the Rangers engine room.

Now Gerrard has confirmed both will be allowed to leave should suitable bids materialise.

Gerrard – speaking after his side moved top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win over St Johnstone – said: “Hull are in for Greg Docherty so he has had permission to speak to them. We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing.

“But Ross and Greg will not be going on loan. They have been on two loans. They have done that road. If we get bids that we like, that are good enough and big enough, we will consider them. But they won’t be going on loan.”

Gerrard has already confirmed he is eager to add one more body to his midfield, but admitted there could also be more departures.

“It depends on what bids land,” he said. “If bids land where we feel it’s worth it and we don’t see them playing the amount of games that’s going to satisfy them.

“Or if they come to me and say ‘I want to go it’s time’, these are all the things you have to consider.

“The reality is that the bid needs to be big enough for the board to accept before I have a decision to make.”

Rangers maintained their 100 per cent record as goals from Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent and Aribo made it three wins from three.

Kemar Roofe was handed a debut in the second half and Gerrard has high hopes for the ex-Leeds striker once he is up to full fitness.

He said: “Roofe needs minutes. I said the other day that he is 10 days or a couple of weeks behind the group.

“But he picks up clever positions and gets shots off early. It’s only a matter of time before we see the real Kemar when he is 100 per cent fit, sharp and match ready.

“We are pushing him hard in training. He probably did extra in training yesterday because we knew this would just be a cameo. Thankfully we could get him 30 minutes.

“We have a game behind closed doors next week for the likes of Kemar and we’ll do everything we can to get him up to speed.”