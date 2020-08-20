Greg Docherty signs three-year deal at Hull after completing move from Rangers

Hull have completed the signing of Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty for £400,000.

The former Scotland Under-21s international spent Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Hospital undergoing a medical and has agreed a three-year deal – with the option of a fourth.

The 23-year-old was told he no longer had a role to play at Ibrox and Tigers boss Grant McCann made Docherty a key target.

Hull were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last month but Docherty has been reassured by McCann that he plans to lead his side back to England’s second tier at the first attempt.

McCann told Hull’s website: “We’re delighted to have added Greg to the group because he’ll bring a different dynamic to our midfield.

“He’s got great energy, has the ability to go from box-to-box and boasts a wide passing range. On top of that, he’ll provide a real threat in the final third of the pitch with his ability to both score and create goals.

“Despite only being 23-years-of-age, he’s very level headed and mature. I’m excited to start working with Greg on the back of the conversations I’ve had with him over the past couple of days, which have been really encouraging.

“He’s coming here with a real hunger and desire to want to show people how good he is.”