Hamilton’s David Moyo not joining up with Zimbabwe squad due to quarantine rules

Hamilton striker David Moyo will miss Zimbabwe’s African Nations Cup qualifiers this month because of quarantine rules.

Zimbabwe gave Accies notice that Moyo would be called up for games against Botswana and Zambia but clubs are not obliged to release players if quarantine is necessary upon their return.

Moyo would have had to quarantine in London for 11 days at his own expense and missed two Hamilton games.

An Accies statement read: “The club spoke at length with David and we communicated with the Zimbabwe FA on the matter also.

“In the current period of severe travel restrictions, the evolving Covid situation and the need to quarantine on returning to the UK, David wishes to reiterate his commitment and desire to play for his national team, and was entirely accepting of the situation, but was nevertheless regretful that he would be unable to join the Zimbabwe squad for these two matches in the next fortnight.

“The club also thanks the ZFA very much for their understanding of the situation, which is outwith all our hands at the current moment.

“We wish Zimbabwe well for their qualifiers and express the hope that David will receive future call-ups for his national team.”