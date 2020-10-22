Harrogate boss Simon Weaver praises in-form forward Jack Muldoon

Harrogate’s in-form Jack Muldoon is enjoying some of the best football of his career, according to manager Simon Weaver.

Town have made an impressive start to life in the English Football League, with Muldoon’s six goals in five appearances propelling them up to fourth in the Sky Bet League Two table.

“He definitely is,” Weaver told the PA news agency when asked if Muldoon was playing at the peak of his powers. “He’ll admit the same.

“At 32 he’s such a specimen, fitness-wise. He does all the drills at full tilt every training session.

“There’s never any slowing up or him thinking he’s done really well first few weeks so he can ease up, he’s hungry for more.”

Muldoon scored the club’s first Football League goal in their opening-day win at Southend and struck winners in their last two matches, against Barrow and Grimsby.

Weaver believes the former Lincoln and Fylde forward epitomises all that Harrogate currently stand for after gaining Football League status for the first time via the National League play-offs in August.

“I think because the lads have got that hunger, because of where they’ve come from, and they’ll admit that, the vast majority have come from the Conference North two or three years ago,” Weaver said.

“They’re enjoying the moment and striving for more. No-one’s told them they’re only good enough to reach League Two.

“We tell them to keep knocking doors down, go and break ceilings and go for it and see how high you can get as a player.

“I think that’s why the changing room has such energy because they’ve got a chance.”

Harrogate could conceivably go top of the table on Saturday with victory at Colchester if other results go their way.

But Weaver refuses to take much notice of the standings after his side’s first seven matches in the fourth tier.

“I think Christmas we can have a really good look at where we are and think we need to do more of this or more of that,” he added.

“But we’re in it. This is the thing about League Two, there’s three automatic promotion places and also the four play-off places to play for.”