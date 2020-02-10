Hibs assistant John Potter delighted to escape touchline ban

Hibernian assistant manager John Potter admits he was delighted to avoid a touchline ban following a confrontation with the Rangers bench.

Potter escaped with a censure after being charged with misconduct by the Scottish Football Association while Rangers coach Tom Culshaw was handed an immediate one-match touchline suspension.

Members of the Rangers bench had reacted angrily to a red-card challenge from Ryan Porteous on Borna Barisic.

Potter said: “On the night my behaviour could have been better, I admitted that, but I was just trying to look after our players and our staff.

“I didn’t make any first moves, it was Rangers who did that. We went up and told our side of the story and I am delighted to still be on the touchline.”