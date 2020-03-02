Hibs midfielder Murray back from ban for Edinburgh derby

Hibernian’s Fraser Murray returns from suspension for the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

The midfielder missed the William Hill Scottish Cup win over Inverness on Friday night after being sent off in a reserve match against Celtic.

Midfielder Joe Newell is still recovering from an ankle injury while Stevie Mallan is working his way back from a knee injury. Defenders Ryan Porteous and Jason Naismith remain out with long-term knee problems.

John Souttar will miss the rest of the season with a snapped Achilles suffered in Hearts’ William Hill Scottish Cup win over Rangers on Saturday.

Marcel Langer is available against after suspension.

Midfielder Toby Sibbick continues his recovery from glandular fever but remains out along with Peter Haring (pelvic trouble).

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Murray, Docherty, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Omeonga, McNulty, Bogdan.

Hearts provisional squad: Zlamal, White, Hickey, Halkett, Smith, Dikamona, Bozanic, Clare, Meshino, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Damour, Pereira.