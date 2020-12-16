Highlights: Sundowns remain top as Chiefs winless run continues

Mamelodi Sundowns remain to of the DSTV table after beating TS Galaxy, while Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless run following their defeat to SuperSport United on Tuesday evening.

SuperSport United 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless run in the DSTV Premiership to five games after conceding a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The result sees Amakhosi drop down to 12th place in the league standings with six points, while SuperSport move up to fourth place with 12 points after six games played.

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundown extend their unbeaten in the league to six games following their comfortable 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium through goals from Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

The Brazilians remain at the top of the league table two points ahead of second placed Swallows FC, while Galaxy remain 10th on the log.

Stellenbosch FC 1-2 Cape Town City

Cape Town City claimed the bragging rights following their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in their derby clash at Danie Craven Stadium.

Goals from Thabo Nodada and Craig Martin fired the Citizens up to third place on the log, Stellies, meanwhile, remain in eighth place with eight points.

Swallows FC 2-0 Maritzburg United

Swallows FC continued their fine form in the league by extending their unbeaten run to seven games after defeating Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto courtesy of a brace from Ruzaigh Gamildien.

The Birds remain in second spot on the league table, two points behind log leaders Sundowns, while the Team of Choice remain winless and in 16th place with one point after seven matches.