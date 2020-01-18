Hotshot Brewster loving life in Swansea – Cooper

Swansea boss Steve Cooper hailed Rhian Brewster’s finishing after the Liverpool loanee claimed his first goal in senior football.

The England Under-17 World Cup winner was on target as Swansea climbed to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship standings with a 2-1 home victory over Wigan.

“Strikers love scoring and it was a really good finish,” head coach Cooper said.

“I’ve seen him score hundreds of them during my time with Liverpool and with the national team.

“That little power run in behind and the quick finish.

“It will not do him any harm, it will build his confidence and he will realise he will have to make those runs and make those opportunities for players to make those passes.

“He is a young boy who is loving life in Swansea.

“The fans have been great with him and he wants to give a bit back. He knows that’s important.”

Swansea won back-to-back home games for the first time since August and have now lost only once in eight.

Andre Ayew struck the second-half winner as Chelsea teenager Conor Gallagher, who joined on loan in midweek, impressed on his Swansea debut.

“Both goals were how we want to play, getting in between the lines, playing wide and creating proper chances,” Cooper said.

“Not hopeful crosses, snapshots or things like that.

“Half-time was important. We got some messages to the players.

“We felt we were not quite at the level we want be at, but we looked a threat when we moved the ball.”

Wigan remain deep in relegation trouble after a ninth defeat in 16 league games, a sequence that has brought only one win.

The Latics remain two points from safety, having played one more game than 21st-placed Stoke.

“Of course we’ve still got the fight, you have to,” said manager Paul Cook.

“It’s same old, same old. We’ve been there before.

“We managed to take the lead and then we gave a goal away which you couldn’t make up.

“But it’s the way our season’s gone. We gave away another cheap goal.

“The lads don’t lie down, but we lacked quality.”

Wigan at least had the satisfaction of welcoming back striker Kieffer Moore from injury.

The Wales striker had been out since early December and has been the subject of interest from Championship rivals Cardiff in the January transfer window.

“It’s well publicised Cardiff made a couple of bids for Kieffer and that’s where it’s at,” Cook added.

“But Kieffer’s back in now, fit and playing, and that’s good for the club.”