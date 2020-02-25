How Aston Villa have fared in League Cup finals

Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

It is the ninth time Villa have reached final of the competition, lifting the trophy on five previous occasions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the club’s previous record in the final.

1961: Aston Villa 3 Rotherham 2 (two legs)

Today we're saying happy birthday to club legend Peter McParland, who turns 85 today 🎉— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 25, 2019

Villa claimed their first League Cup crown after coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg. Alan O’Neill, Harry Burrows and Peter McParland – after extra time – struck in the second match to earn a 3-0 home win.

1963: Aston Villa 1 Birmingham 3 (two legs)

On this day in 1963…— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 23, 2016

Villa were beaten over two legs by bitter city rivals Birmingham. They suffered a 3-1 first-leg defeat at St Andrew’s – Bobby Thompson’s late consolation not enough with Birmingham winning thanks to a Ken Leek double and Jimmy Bloomfield’s strike – before a 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

1971: Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Martin Chivers scored both goals for Tottenham against Villa at Wembley (PA)

Ten years after their first appearance, Villa returned to the final but two Martin Chivers goals in the final 12 minutes gave Tottenham the cup.

1975: Aston Villa 1 Norwich 0

Match-winner Ray Graydon celebrates Villa’s 1975 League Cup win (PA)

Ray Graydon netted an 81st-minute winner against the Canaries for Villa, who included future League Cup-winning manager Brian Little in their side.

1977: Aston Villa 3 Everton 2 (second replay)

Aston Villa’s John Burridge (left) and Chris Nicholl (right) celebrate with the League Cup after their 3-2 extra-time victory over Everton (PA)

Villa needed two replays to finally lift the League Cup. After drawing 0-0 in the final and 1-1 in the replay, they beat Everton 3-2 at Old Trafford a month after the first meeting. Brian Little’s brace and Chris Nicholl’s goal helped them to victory after extra time.

1994: Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 1

#OTD in 1994, we beat Manchester United to lift the League Cup 🏆#AVFCpic.twitter.com/4mNL017JRk— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 27, 2019

A Dean Saunders double and Dalian Atkinson’s opener earned Villa the trophy despite Mark Hughes’ late consolation for Manchester United.

1996: Aston Villa 3 Leeds 0

Aston Villa’s goalscorers in the 1996 final, Dwight Yorke, Savo Milosevic and Ian Taylor (Tony Harris/PA)

Savo Milosevic, Ian Taylor and Dwight Yorke scored to win Villa’s last major piece of silverware as Brian Little guided his team, which included Gareth Southgate, to a comfortable victory over Leeds.

2010: Aston Villa 1 Manchester United 2

Manchester United hit back from an early deficit to beat Villa in the 2010 final (Nick Potts/PA)

James Milner opened the scoring from the penalty spot, although Villa felt Nemanja Vidic should have been sent off when he took down Gabriel Agbonlahor for the penalty, but Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney hit back to clinch the cup for United.