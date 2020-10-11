Jack Ross delighted with impact of half-time substitute Jamie Gullan

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross felt his half-time shake-up was vindicated by Jamie Gullan’s contribution against Cove Rangers.

Hibs trailed to a well-taken Daniel Higgins free-kick at half-time and Ross changed shape as striker Gullan replaced midfielder Drey Wright.

Gullan responded with a goal inside four minutes before Kevin Nisbet’s volley earned Hibs a 2-1 Betfred Cup win.

Ross told Premier Sports: “It shouldn’t have been that their system caused our system so many problems first half because we have payed against that before and done well with it but we just didn’t get to grips with the game.

“Half-time allowed us the opportunity to get Jamie on the pitch because he’s a good young player who has done very well for me.

“To do that we had to adjust and we ended up with a right-back playing centre-back, and a midfielder playing right-back and so on, but it was worth it to get him on the pitch.

“Naturally it pays off when he gets on the score sheet but his all-round contribution in the second half was good as well.”