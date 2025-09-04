Manchester United are said to have made a late advance to Atletico Madrid regarding the availability of Conor Gallagher during the summer transfer window.

Ruben Amorim was reportedly desperate to sign a new midfielder this summer, after a failed attempt to lure Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba to the club.

But it was only a new goalkeeper who arrived at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, with Senne Lammens joining from Antwerp to compete with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir between the sticks.

Manchester United ATTEMPTED to sign Conor Gallagher in last-minute swoop

Conor Gallagher is well thought of in Spain after his move from Chelsea in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After almost being forced out the door by his boyhood club, Gallagher has turned a negative into a positive in Spain, prompting Diego Simeone to rely heavily on the England international since his arrival.

Gallagher made an impressive 50 appearances for the La Liga giants last term and was deployed in multiple different roles across midfield, including as a no.8 and a no.6, as well as on the left.

Diego Simeone is a huge fan of Conor Gallagher's pitbull-like playstyle

But according to transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano, it was Manchester United and former club Crystal Palace who made attempts at trying to bring Gallagher back to the Premier League.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed the Red Devils tried to sign Gallagher in the last 48 hours of the summer window but saw their efforts snubbed by Atletico.

“One secret to reveal from the summer transfer window is about Manchester United," began the Italian. “In the last 48 hours of the summer transfer window, Man United tried to sign Conor Gallagher.

“Man United considered the possibility of going for Conor Gallagher. Then it was not possible to make it happen, because Man United wanted to sign Gallagher on a loan deal, while Atletico Madrid had already rejected an approach from Crystal Palace 10 days ago for Conor Gallagher on loan.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher had also been linked with a move to Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But then the answer from Atletico to Manchester United was no, no chance to that surprise proposal made by Manchester United in the final hours of the summer transfer window.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Gallagher would have been a tidy addition for Amorim, especially given his terrific stamina and work rate. It is those two facets that Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte appear to lack, which could prove pivotal to Manchester United's fortunes this season.