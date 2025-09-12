Liverpool boss Arne Slot delivers Alexander Isak fitness update fans didn't want to hear

Liverpool visit Burnley this weekend as they look to continue their 100 per cent record in the Premier League this season.

Following the transfer deadline day acquisition of Swedish international Isak, supporters were keen to catch a glimpse of the ex-Newcastle United striker as soon as possible.

Slot has put paid to hopes of an immediate integration, citing the amount of time Isak has missed during the transfer saga that dominated the summer.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has Alexander Isak fitness concerns

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Don't expect him to be every single game 90 minutes on the pitch," Slot said. "That's definitely not going to happen in the upcoming weeks."

Liverpool's visit to Turf Moor and the Reds' upcoming Champions League opener versus Atletico Madrid look to be too soon for an Isak start, although facing Everton next weekend for a more significant portion of minutes could be on the cards.

Alexander Isak warms up for Sweden, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He missed a proper pre-season - I think he missed 3-4 months of team sessions, and so now we have to build him up gradually. So, that's going to be a challenge," Slot added.

"But we signed him not only for the upcoming weeks, we signed him for six years."

The Premier League champions are likely to continue with Hugo Ekitike in attack after the Frenchman's promising start to his career in England's top flight.

Isak played just 18 minutes for Sweden during September's international break, as the Scandinavian country fell to defeat against Kosovo and drew 2-2 with Slovenia.