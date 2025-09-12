Liverpool boss Arne Slot delivers Alexander Isak fitness update fans didn't want to hear
Liverpool are not expected to field Alexander Isak from the start for some time, according to Arne Slot
Liverpool visit Burnley this weekend as they look to continue their 100 per cent record in the Premier League this season.
Following the transfer deadline day acquisition of Swedish international Isak, supporters were keen to catch a glimpse of the ex-Newcastle United striker as soon as possible.
Slot has put paid to hopes of an immediate integration, citing the amount of time Isak has missed during the transfer saga that dominated the summer.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has Alexander Isak fitness concerns
"Don't expect him to be every single game 90 minutes on the pitch," Slot said. "That's definitely not going to happen in the upcoming weeks."
Liverpool's visit to Turf Moor and the Reds' upcoming Champions League opener versus Atletico Madrid look to be too soon for an Isak start, although facing Everton next weekend for a more significant portion of minutes could be on the cards.
"He missed a proper pre-season - I think he missed 3-4 months of team sessions, and so now we have to build him up gradually. So, that's going to be a challenge," Slot added.
"But we signed him not only for the upcoming weeks, we signed him for six years."
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Premier League champions are likely to continue with Hugo Ekitike in attack after the Frenchman's promising start to his career in England's top flight.
Isak played just 18 minutes for Sweden during September's international break, as the Scandinavian country fell to defeat against Kosovo and drew 2-2 with Slovenia.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.