Sunderland to let new signing LEAVE - with wonderkid replacement lined up: report

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is set to bring a new striker to the club

Sunderland are set to allow their new summer signing to leave the club - with a wonderkid replacement lined up.

The Black Cats have made an emphatic run to the Premier League, having recorded impressive wins over West Ham United and Brentford so far.

Wilson Isidor has led the line brilliantly, scoring twice, but it is another man who has already found the net for Sunderland this term who is now on his way out of the club.

Sunderland's summer signing is now set to leave the club despite making three appearances

The transfer wheel is always spinning, and at the Stadium of Light this summer, 12 new faces have arrived, with their spending estimated to be in the region of £140 million.

Of course, the lucrative sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson have helped in the north-east, but selling a striker they brought in just a month ago is a wild turn of events, to say the least.

As relayed by BBC Sport, Marc Guiu is set to head back to Chelsea due to the ongoing striker crisis Enzo Maresca is facing. Liam Delap sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham, and Nicolas Jackson was set to be on his way to Bayern Munich.

But Guiu has now been recalled by the Blues, with Sunderland left in limbo. The Spaniard scored in their Carabao Cup defeat against Huddersfield last month, and it appears as if his time with the Black Cats is set to be cut short.

That has prompted Regis Le Bris to head back into the market, with De Telegraaf reporting that the Black Cats have approached the Eredivisie side with an offer for the Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The Netherlands international hasn’t made an appearance this season and has been given time off to sort out his future, with it now looking likely he will move to the Stadium of Light before Monday's 7 pm deadline.

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has been frozen out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old scored seven goals for Ajax last season and made 44 appearances across all competitions. With Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda to fight against for a spot in the side, he will have to hit the ground running.

FourFourTwo believes Brobbey may take some time to adapt, but possessing lightning-quick pace, he could be a real handful and a decent option for Le Bris this season.