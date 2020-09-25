James Forrest misses out as Celtic host Hibernian

James Forrest will be absent for Celtic as they welcome Hibernian to Parkhead on Sunday.

The Scotland winger suffered bone bruising during Thursday’s Europa League win in Riga and could be missing for at least a couple of weeks.

Skipper Scott Brown should be fit and available despite being the target of a shocking rake of the studs down his Achilles in Latvia, but defender Christopher Jullien (back) is a doubt once more while Mikey Johnston is definitely out after calf surgery.

Hibernian are still without former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan as the club explore a health issue affecting the player.

Loan player Jamie Murphy returns after having to sit out the 2-2 draw with parent club Rangers.

Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while midfielder Fraser Murray has signed for Dunfermline on a season-long loan.