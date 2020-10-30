James Maddison tells Leicester to get used to rough treatment in European games

James Maddison has warned Leicester they must expect rough treatment in the Europa League after their win at AEK Athens.

The Foxes maintained their perfect start to Group G after a 2-1 victory in Greece on Thursday.

Jamie Vardy’s penalty and Hamza Choudhury’s first goal since January sealed the win despite Muamer Tankovic pulling a goal back in the second half.

They remain joint top with Braga, who visit the King Power Stadium next week, and Maddison is ready for more bruising encounters.

“It’s a convincing start, two from two, it couldn’t have gone better,” he told the club’s official website. “I got fouled a lot, personally, and a few of the other lads did as well, but that’s what happens in Europe.

“You know, sometimes you don’t get those fouls where you would in the Premier League and vice versa.

“It’s just about getting up and carrying on, still wanting the ball, still showing that bravery to get on the ball, even when you get kicked, and I think we did that. We were excellent in midfield.

“It’s a really good start to the group. We said prior to the game last week at home that we wanted to get off to a good start and we did in convincing fashion, a 3-0 win.

“Then we’ve come away to what is a tough place to come again and, watching the clips on the iPads from the analysts, we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“We started the game very well and that was important. We came out the blocks quite quickly, created a few chances and managed to see the game out, after they had a little rally in the second half.”

Vardy struck from the spot in the 18th minute after he was brought down by Panagiotis Tsintotas and Choudhury then fired in Maddison’s corner.

Tarkovic’s goal early in the second half made the Foxes sweat and the former Fulham forward missed a fine chance to make it 2-2.

But Leicester recorded a third straight win ahead of Monday’s Premier League trip to Leeds.

“It gives us really good confidence as a group,” Choudhury told LCFCTV. “Coming away in Europe is really difficult, so we’re just going to push on now and try and win every game.

“I think that’s been drilled into us now by the gaffer that every game is as important as the last, so we’ll go into the two games that we’ve got against Braga looking to get another six points.

“We just want to build and build and hopefully have a successful run in this tournament.”