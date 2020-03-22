Jamie Carragher says it would "not feel right" if Liverpool were awarded the Premier League title

Jamie Carragher does not believe Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title if the season is unable to resume.

Jurgen Klopp's side have opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the table, but the campaign has been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not yet clear whether the season will be completed or declared null and void, although there is a general appetite among top-flight clubs for the remaining matches to go ahead when it is safe to do so.

And Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, thinks that would be the right course of action.

"Nothing is more important than health and beating the coronavirus, but I don't think we should hide away from how much football means to us and how important it is in people's lives - not just Liverpool supporters but everyone right up and down the country," he told Sky Sports.

"It doesn't bother me when football starts again. I just feel that so much has been put into this season by so many people, I don't know how you can stop it.

"We all know Liverpool were, or are, going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games.

"But if the league stops, it just doesn't feel right. Yes, Liverpool may be given the league, that's what people are saying. But there will always be something there that just didn't feel quite right about it.

"But that's not going to affect Liverpool economically, or what division they are in. Teams going out of the Premier League really struggle to get back into the Premier League, so that could affect them for four or five years.

"If Leeds don't get up this season, for example, that could stop them for four or five years and maybe they lose their manager, who knows?

"That's why I say Liverpool isn't the most important thing. It's the teams who are going to lose huge sums of money in completely different divisions.

"So this season has to finish because it impacts next season, because of European places and Champions League places and so on.

"Whenever the date is that we get back to playing football, it needs to be finished. Then we have to be creative with next season."

