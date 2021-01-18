Jamie Vardy ready to line up for Leicester against Chelsea
By PA Staff
Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit for Leicester when they welcome Chelsea on Tuesday.
The striker has been battling a long-standing hip problem and came off late in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southampton but is due to feature at the King Power Stadium.
Dennis Praet is out for up to three months with a thigh injury while Nampalys Mendy will be assessed as he struggles with a neck issue.
N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s trip to his former club.
France’s World Cup-winning midfielder has failed to shake off a hamstring problem in time.
However, defender Andreas Christensen will be available for Frank Lampard’s team after knee trouble.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Abraham.
