Jason Cummings joins Dundee on 18-month contract

Former Hibernian and Rangers striker Jason Cummings has clinched a surprise return north of the border after signing for Dundee.

The 25-year-old former Scotland striker has joined James McPake’s team on an 18-month deal leaving Shrewsbury.

Cummings made his first-team breakthrough at Easter Road when McPake was the Leith captain and went on to play a key role as Hibs lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016.

He netted 55 goals in 98 games in the Championship before earning a move to Nottingham Forest.

While on the books at the City Ground he made his international debut against Holland at Pittodrie and would go on to add another cap four months later away to Hungary.

He spent six months on loan at Ibrox in 2018 but was not kept on when Steven Gerrard took over as Gers boss. Since then he has also notched up stints at Peterborough and Luton before joining Shrewsbury in 2019.