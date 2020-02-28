Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury worries as St Mirren face Aberdeen

St Mirren have no fresh injury worries for the home William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis (both knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Stephen McGinn is back in training after his knee injury but the game comes too soon.

Aberdeen will be missing Ryan Hedges after the midfielder suffered a thigh strain in training.

But Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo are back to bolster the Dons midfield.

Full-back Greg Leigh (shin) and winger Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Wallace, Cooke.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Anderson, Ferguson, Ojo, Campbell, McGinn, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Bryson, Cerny.