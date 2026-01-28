Quickfire Quiz 43: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We're back with another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz and ready to do it all over again: just 90 seconds to answer 10 football questions.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

While you might have breezed through the last football quiz, the true test of your footballing knowledge starts here, all powered by Kwizly. We have gathered a selection of challenges that range from the individual brilliance of the world's best players to the tactical shifts in the Premier League dugout, ensuring there is something to test even the most seasoned supporter.

We’ll start with the game’s most prestigious individual honours and one of its most outspoken characters. See if you can tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or, a task that is trickier than it looks when you have to separate the legendary bridesmaids from the actual winners. Once you’ve settled that, find out how much you know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane, from his trophy-laden years at Old Trafford to his more controversial moments in the punditry box.

Moving to the technical area, we have a challenge for those who follow the managerial merry-go-round. We want to see if you can name every manager who's been in charge of three or more Premier League clubs, requiring you to recall the journeymen of the touchline who always seem to find a new project.

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of Europe’s elite competition, it is time to look at the players who made it their second home. We challenge you to name Bayern Munich's top 25 appearance makers in the Champions League, tracing the history of the German giants through their most reliable servants. To take it up a notch, see if you can sort these 30 players by the number of Champions League appearances they made, an exercise in longevity that will test your sense of career spans across the continent.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

For a test of pure clinical efficiency, try to name every player to score 150 goals across 2+ of Europe's top five leagues. This isn't just about one-club legends, but the elite marksmen who proved they could do it in multiple countries, successfully translating their scoring touch across different styles of play. It is a roll call of some of the greatest strikers to ever grace the game, requiring a very specific memory for continental goalscoring records.

Finally, for a change of pace that tests your lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 37, featuring clues on Frenchmen, Wembley specialists and Seven Sisters. Make sure you don't miss a beat by joining our weekday newsletter for a daily trivia fix, and be sure to sign up for The Club, our free membership portal where you can earn badges, climb global leaderboards, and join the conversation with fellow fans in our exclusive Q&As.