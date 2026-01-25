How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere as the Eagles continue life after Marc Guehi exit

Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea today in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: key information • Date: Sunday 25 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Crystal Palace's season looks to be falling apart at the seams, with Marc Guehi gone and perhaps star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on his way next.

Manager Oliver Glasner is also set to depart at the end of the season, with the whole spine of Palace's side being ripped apart.

Chelsea narrowly beat Pafos in midweek, as Liam Rosenor yielded his first European win as Blues boss.

All focus is on another win in the Premier League, after beating Brentford 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea is one of two Sunday 2pm kick-offs and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and Sky Go app.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in the US

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Crystal Palace vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Can I still get tickets to Crystal Palace vs Chelsea?

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

It's now 10 games in all competitions without a win for Crystal Palace.

Additionally, the Eagles have also lost club captain Guehi to Manchester City, whose contract is set to expire.

Glasner must now try to dust his side off with Chelsea the next side to arrive at Selhurst Park.

Adding further insult to injury, Palace haven't beaten the Blues since 2017 in all competitions, a run that now stretches across 17 consecutive games.

Rosenior's side are starting to click, but were made to work for their narrow midweek win at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League.

Moises Caicedo's second-half strike was the difference, as the Blues aim to follow up on their European success in the Conference League last season.

It's back to the Premier League on Sunday, with the Blues travelling to Croydon and needing another three points to continue their top-four charge.

Cole Palmer could do with kicking on too, after finally ending his wait for a goal with a strike against Brentford.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea are in much better form than Palace, and we are expecting an away win for the Blues.