Is Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV? Live streams, how to watch online as Villa try to protect Premier League buffer

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today as the Magpies aim to close the gap on the European places., with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Sunday, 25 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

If the first day of the 2025-26 feels like a long time ago to you, try being a Villa supporter.

As the reverse fixtures roll around in the Premier League this weekend, Unai Emery's team could hardly be further away from where they were in August.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in the UK

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports this weekend.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and via the Sky Go and Sky Sports+ apps for Sky Sports customers.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in the US

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa will be one of the games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock this weekend.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Is there a Newcastle United vs Aston Villa free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Newcastle United vs Aston Villa but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Villa's 0-0 draw at home against the Magpies was a sign of things to come, but only briefly. Ezri Konsa was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity and there weren't any others.

Newcastle were toothless without a striker, Villa dreadful to a man. Now, Eddie Howe can call upon Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa while Villa flipped a switch and soared to third.

Injuries in midfield are threatening to make life difficult for the Villans as they battle on three fronts, one of which will pit them against Newcastle again in a few weeks' time.

Amadou Onana's return in their Europa League win at Fenerbahce on Thursday should help to offset the absences of Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Ross Barkley, but Villa's middle is spread thin.

Howe is dealing with some significant absences of his own. William Osula, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes are doubts for Sunday, while Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth and Tino Livramento are all out.

Habitual Villa killer Fabian Schar is likely to miss the rest of the season. Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman combined to keep PSV out in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Villa's record at St James' Park is awful. Remember when Kieron Dyer, Lee Bowyer and Steven Taylor were all sent off for Newcastle? That was in April 2005 and it was the last time Villa won on Tyneside.

Newcastle have won their last four home fixtures against Villa by an aggregate score of 13-1.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-0 Aston Villa

FourFourTwo is predicting a straightforward home win because that's just have Newcastle vs Villa works.