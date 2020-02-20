Jim Goodwin to pick from an unchanged squad for St Mirren’s clash with Hearts

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad as the Buddies prepare to welcome Hearts to Paisley for Friday night’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

Ryan Flynn, Stephen McGinn, Kyle Magennis (all knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

But Goodwin may have to take into account the fact his team had to battle through extra time and penalties to edge out Motherwell in the Scottish Cup after Tuesday’s 4-4 thriller.

The Jambos could be without Liam Boyce for the trip after the striker came down with a bout of illness.

Toby Sibbick is ruled out with a sickness bug while Marcel Langer completes his two-game ban after being sent off at Celtic Park.

Full-back Aaron Hickey (groin) and Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) remain sidelined.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Wallace, Cooke.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, White, Halkett, Smith, Dikamona, Souttar, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Meshino, Damour, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Henderson, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Smith, Zlamal.