Jim Goodwin urges St Mirren to be more clinical in front of goal

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin conceded his team needs to start being more clinical in front of goal.

The Paisley side were held to a 1-1 draw with Ross County on Saturday after taking the lead through Jon Obika but then spurned several good chances to extend their advantage.

Ten-man Saints – who had Joe Shaughnessy sent off midway through the second half – eventually had to settle for a point after County equalised through a Nathan Sheron own goal.

“I’ve real mixed emotions (about the result) as when it was 11 versus 11, I felt that we were going to add to our goal,” Goodwin said.

“Junior Morias is so unlucky. With everything he puts into the game he deserves a goal. He’s really unfortunate in a couple of incidents in both halves.

“I thought we were going to go two up, maybe even three up. So we’re disappointed not to hang on for all three points.

“I thought we created more chances (than in previous game). Kyle McAllister when we got him on the ball in the first half, he looked dangerous. I’m satisfied with what they’re giving me at the moment and going forward we will improve.

“Defensively we’ve been excellent. Of the four goals we’ve conceded this season, two were own goals and one was a set-play. But we have to improve at the other end. But it will come, I’m sure of that.”

County manager Stuart Kettlewell was also disappointed not to have won in the evenly-contested match.

“When you see the way it panned out I am a bit disappointed,” Kettlewell said.

“We came down with a game plan to try and win the game and in the initial stages it looked like we would do anything but that outcome.

“We made a few changes at half-time, we swapped things about and we got a decent response. We had a few chances but St Mirren still looked a threat as well.

“The game turned on its head when they went down to 10 men and we got our goal. I want that a bit more in the first half. There are wee bits we take away from the opening five games.

“It’s a decent points haul but when you see them down to 10 men then you want to turn the screw and win the game, so that’s a disappointment.”