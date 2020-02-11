Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes Wolves or Sheffield United could qualify for the Champions League

Jose Mourinho believes Wolves and Sheffield United are both top-four contenders this season.

The Tottenham boss saw his side move to within four points of the final Champions League qualification spot - currently occupied by Chelsea - after a 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

However, Sheffield United are just points adrift of fourth place having played one game more than their fellow challengers.

And Wolves are only six points behind Chelsea as they too target a place in next season's edition of Europe's leading competition.

"Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] can say no, I understand if they say no, but the reality is that they are. Not just because of the position that they are in the table, it is because of the power and quality," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"They arrive in this situation wherein the eyes of everybody [else], they should be more than happy - they are not more than happy.

"Wolves bought an important player to try and improve their situation. Sheffield United bought an important player and beat their record in the market to try to improve their team.

"It's not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. It's not just about us. These two clubs I have to say... fantastic."

Mourinho also praised his players for their positive attitude and mindset in the last few weeks.

"We as a team in the last few weeks are showing a certain mentality. This season has been hard for them. Even before I arrived," he added.

"They lost the captain Hugo Lloris for a long period. Then progressively you lose another player. Then another one. Then another one.

"But the way the team has fought has made me even prouder of them. People like Son [Heung-min] and Lucas [Moura] going to their limits and giving absolutely everything. Injured players trying to give everything. The spirit is amazing."

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday.

