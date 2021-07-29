Juhani Ojala joins Motherwell on two-year deal

Motherwell have completed the signing of Finland centre-back Juhani Ojala.

The 32-year-old recently won his 22nd cap in a Euro 2020 warm-up game.

Ojala has joined on a two-year deal from Danish top flight side Vejle and has previously played for Swedes BK Hacken, Russian outfit Terek Grozny, Swiss club Young Boys and the likes of HJK Helsinki in his homeland.

“We’re delighted to finally get Juhani on board after a while waiting for his work permit,” manager Graham Alexander told Motherwell’s official website.

“After first speaking with him, I thought he was exactly the type of player and character we need at our club.

“He’s captained his country and demonstrated what a good player and leader he is at a very good level.

“He was really excited about the opportunity to join us and we look forward to seeing him integrate into the squad. I’m certain he will be an excellent signing for us.”

Ojala could face Hibernian in Sunday’s cinch Premiership opener if he gets international clearance in time.