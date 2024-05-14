The best Wembley finals ever

Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe and Liverpool captain Ronnie Whelan shake hands ahead of the 1989 FA Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Liverpool 3-2 Everton (1989 FA Cup final)

The second ever Merseyside derby FA Cup final (and the second in the space of four years) produced one of the greatest games in the history of the world’s oldest cup competition.

Liverpool came into the final just five weeks after the horrific Hillsborough disaster had claimed the lives of 95 of their dans, so it was always going to be an emotional occasion – and there was no getting away from that as Gerry Marsden performed a tearjerking rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ prior to kick-off.

John Alridge got the Reds off to the best possible start by scoring inside four minutes – and that looked to have done the job, only for Toffees substitute Stuart McCall to send the match to extra time by scrambling the ball with just seconds remaining.

But the drama was only just beginning… Ian Rush restored Liverpool’s lead five minutes after the restart, before McCall brought Everton level once more – only for Rush to complete his own brace moments later, heading home John Barnes’ cross to secure victory for Kenny Dalglish’s men.