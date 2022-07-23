Jurgen Klopp names two conditions that could see Liverpool re-enter transfer market

Liverpool won’t bring in any more players this summer unless they are forced to, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet window since making the blockbuster signing of Darwin Nunez in mid-June.

And Klopp insists he’s happy to keep his squad settled, unless there are dramatic late developments.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad,” Klopp said (via Sky Sports (opens in new tab)).

When asked about potential sales, he replied: “I don’t talk about these things, you know that.”

The deal that took Nunez from Benfica to Anfield could rise to a club record £85 million if certain add-ons are met, based on individual and team performances.

Liverpool have otherwise added teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been a major sale, with Sadio Mane departing for Bayern Munich, but speculation about Mohamed Salah’s future ended when the Egyptian penned a new three-year deal.

The settled look of Klopp’s squad hasn’t stopped rumours from swirling, and they were recently linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes. (opens in new tab)

Rennes forward Martin Terrier is another name that has been mentioned, amid uncertainty about Roberto Firmino’s future at the club.