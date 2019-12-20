Kane doubt for Saints

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane remains a doubt for the Ladbrokes Premiership contest with St Mirren.

Kane missed last weekend’s victory over Hearts with a knock to his knee.

Midfielder Jason Holt resumed full training on Friday after taking a knock late on at Tynecastle and is available for selection.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to have two unnamed players back for the trip to Perth.

The pair have returned to training following injury but there is no guarantee they will be fit to play.

Defenders Gary MacKenzie (hamstring), Kirk Broadfoot (foot) and Paul McGinn (hamstring) have missed recent games to leave Goodwin short at the back, while Sam Foley (hamstring) and Kyle McAllister (back) have also been absent.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Davidson, Hendry, Booth, Parish.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, McLoughlin, Broadfoot, Magennis, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.