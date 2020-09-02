Kenny McLean sticks with Norwich

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old Scotland international made 42 appearances in all competitions last season for Norwich as they were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

McLean joined Norwich from Aberdeen in January 2018 and immediately re-joined the Scottish Premiership side on loan for the rest of that season.

He made his Norwich debut against Birmingham the following August and has since made 64 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

McLean told the club’s official website: “I’ve loved it since I’ve been here. It’s been a couple of years now and it’s been a bit of a roller-coaster, but I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of it all. The experiences of last season will stand everybody in good stead.

“Just about everybody hadn’t played in the Premier League and it was good to be there.

“But it wasn’t enough just to be there. We want to get back and stay there for as long as we can.”