Kevin De Bruyne wins Premier League Player of the Season award

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the second time.

The 30-year-old Belgian, who also claimed the award in 2019-20, beat off competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse to win it again this term.

De Bruyne has scored 15 goals and racked up seven assists in just 29 Premier League appearances for Manchester City in 2021-22, with Pep Guardiola's side just one win away from a fourth title in five seasons.

This second success for De Bruyne means Manchester City players have now won the award for three consecutive years, with defender Ruben Dias having taken home the prize last season.

It is also a double for City this season as Phil Foden claimed the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the second year in a row.

"To win Premier League Player of the Season for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of," De Bruyne said.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs…"

De Bruyne wins the award after the public vote was combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.