Kilmarnock’s Thomas joins Dunfermline on loan

Kilmarnock have loaned Dom Thomas to Dunfermline 24 hours after recalling Greg Kiltie from the Pars.

Thomas signed a new Rugby Park contract in September and made 24 appearances in the first half of the season but will spend the rest of the campaign in the Ladbrokes Championship.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed loan spells with Queen of the South and Dumbarton since moving from Motherwell to Killie in the summer of 2017.

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford told his club’s website: “Greg Kiltie has now gone back, he enjoyed his time here and I think Kilmarnock are happy with the way that we have dealt with Greg and are obviously going to trust us with one of their players.

“What is good for us is, at 23 years of age, Dom has experience of Championship football. I know he was in League One while at Dumbarton last season but he has also played some football in the top league as well.

“His best years are ahead of him. He comes here hungry like Greg was in terms of wanting to do well.

“If he does well for us there is the possibility of him going back to force his way into Kilmarnock’s plans in the summer.”