Lee Bullen takes charge at Ayr after leaving Sheffield Wednesday role

Lee Bullen has taken over as Ayr manager after leaving his coaching role at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Wednesday player, who played in all 11 positions for the Owls, was latterly the club’s under-23s coach and had three spells as caretaker manager.

The former Dunfermline and Falkirk player takes over from Jim Duffy, with Ayr sitting seventh in the cinch Championship ahead of the visit of leaders Arbroath on Saturday.

A statement from Wednesday read: “The native Scot now moves back to his homeland and departs with the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.”

Bullen will be in the dugout when Ayr host Dick Campbell’s side on Saturday.

Ayr managing director Graeme Mathie said on the club’s website: “In all our conversations with Lee, it became clear he had a great desire to be the first team head coach at Ayr United and be part of the journey we want to start as a club.

“He brings a variety of experiences from his time playing and coaching in a number of different countries, and he has taken on a variety of leadership roles throughout his career.

“We are all really looking forward to working with him and supporting him to deliver on field success here.”