Lee Hodson buzzing to finally secure loan move to Hamilton

Lee Hodson was delighted to finally seal his loan move to Hamilton from English League One side Gillingham.

The 28-year-old full-back previously played for Watford and Rangers with loan spells at Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Hodson, who has signed until the end of the season, told Accies’ official website: “It’s been in the pipeline for quite some while now.

“I’m delighted we’ve finally got it over the line. I’m now a Hamilton player until the end of the season and I can’t wait to get out there and play football.

“Hopefully I can bring some experience to the squad and help the younger lads out.

“The gaffer has told me a lot of good things and obviously seeing this today in training, I can see there’s young players with potential.

“I’m just looking forward to continuing my training and getting to know the lads more.”

Hamilton boss Brian Rice was happy to get his man.

He said: “I’ve been trying all summer to get Lee in the door and I’m glad we’ve got him here.

“He’s someone I know very well, I’ve worked with him twice when he was much younger at Watford and at St Mirren.

“Lee is here to better the team. The lads will see his attitude and professionalism and will need to use that to inspire them.

“He’s a good player, one that I wanted first and foremost, anything else is a bonus but I know I’ll get plenty out of Lee.”