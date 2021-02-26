Leeds without Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips as they wait on Mateusz Klich fitness

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is an injury doubt to face Aston Villa while Marcelo Bielsa has ruled both Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips out of the fixture.

Klich was substituted in the second half of Leeds’ midweek win over Southampton after appearing to injure his back.

Head coach Bielsa said he was being cautious with midfielder Phillips after a calf problem, while defender Robin Koch is not expected to return to training until next week.

Jack Grealish will sit out Villa’s trip to Elland Road as he continues to recover from a shin problem.

The skipper missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester and while boss Dean Smith hopes he could be available for Tuesday’s game against Sheffield United, there is no exact timeframe for the midfielder’s return.

Right-back Matt Cash is expected to be out for at least another two weeks with a hamstring injury. Defender Kortney Hause (foot) and forward Wesley (knee) remain on the sidelines although both are close to a return.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Alioski, Shackleton, Cooper, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Roberts, Bamford, Hernandez, Costa, Huggins, Llorente, Casilla, Cresswell, Jenkins, Gelhardt, Davis.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engles, Elmohamady, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.