Leicester City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Who's expected to play this weekend?
Here are the Leicester City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups for this Saturday in the Premier League
The Leicester City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups for this weekend don't contain many surprises, with both teams likely to field similar XIs to last weekend in the Premier League.
Leicester have reverted to a back three in recent weeks and seen an upturn in form. Wilfred Ndidi looks like he's set to return in early November but Jamie Vardy seems likely to start after a knock this week. Longterm absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana are both set to miss out.
Arsenal withdrew Ben White midweek in the League Cup and boss Mikel Arteta has put that down to a bug going around London Colney: he hasn't trained for most of the week and could miss out. Kieran Tierney is also facing a race to be fit, while Alexander Lacazette looks like he could feature again after fighting his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans. Martin Odegaard is a doubt too after missing the last two games.
Last season, both sides won away in this fixture.
Leicester City predicted line-up
3-4-1-2
Kasper Schmeichel
Daniel Amartey
Jonny Evans
Caglar Soyuncu
Ricardo Pereira
Youri Tielemans
Boubakary Soumare
Ryan Bertrand
James Maddison
Jamie Vardy
Kelechi Iheanacho
Arsenal predicted line-up
4-4-2
Aaron Ramsdale
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Rob Holding
Gabriel
Nuno Tavares
Bukayo Saka
Thomas Partey
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Emile Smith Rowe
Alexandre Lacazette
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
