Liam Boyce bags hat-trick as title-chasing Hearts hit Alloa for six

Liam Boyce scored a hat-trick as Hearts took a step closer to the Scottish Championship title with a 6-0 victory over bottom side Alloa.

The win took Hearts to within two points of the title and left the visitors rooted to the foot of the table.

The home side went ahead with 26 minutes gone as Boyce fired past Neil Parry after being set up by Andy Halliday.

Boyce made it 15 goals for the season six minutes later when he scored from the penalty spot.

Euan Henderson added the third six minutes into the second half before Boyce completed his hat-trick two minutes later when he pounced on a rebound.

Aaron McEneff netted the fifth with 19 minutes remaining before substitute Jamie Walker added the sixth two minutes from time.