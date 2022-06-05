Lionel Messi scores all five goals for Argentina in Estonia win

Lionel Messi scored all five goals for Argentina in their 5-0 friendly win over Estonia on Sunday and is now the fourth-highest international scorer of all time.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just eight minutes in Pamplona, before curling home the second from a tight angle just before half-time.

He then completed his hat-trick just two minutes after the break with a toe poke from close to the penalty spot to make it 3-0 to Argentina.

The fourth arrived in the 71st minute, when Messi advanced alone into the area and cut the ball back to wrong-foot the last defender and the goalkeeper before slotting into the empty net.

And the fifth came five minutes later as he pounced on a loose ball in the area, took one touch and slotted a low finish past the Estonia goalkeeper for 5-0.

Messi's five goals take him to 86 for Argentina, surpassing the 84 scored by Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas.

The former Barcelona forward is now behind only three players: Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89), Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (117).

Ronaldo took his total up by two goals on Sunday after scoring twice for Portugal in their 4-0 win over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.